Newcastle United latest news: Bruno Guimaraes has addressed Alexander Isak’s departure from Newcastle United.

Bruno Guimaraes has addressed Alexander Isak’s controversial move from Newcastle United to Liverpool this summer. Isak was sold on deadline day for a British record fee having spent the summer training away from his teammates.

Isak did not feature in any of Newcastle United’s first three Premier League games of the season, nor did he play in any pre-season match. After missing their trip to the Far East, Isak was frozen out of first-team matters as he looked to force a move to Anfield.

Ultimately, the Swedish international was granted his dream move as the Magpies replaced him, and the previously departed Callum Wilson, with both Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade in the final week of the window. Wissa is yet to feature for the Magpies after being injured on international duty, whilst Woltemade opened his account with a goal against Wolves on Saturday.

Bruno Guimaraes addresses Alexander Isak departure

Losing a key player like Isak is always disappointing for a club, particularly one on the rise and with lofty ambitions like Newcastle United. However, it was the manner of his departure which caused a lot of the hurt on Tyneside within the fan base.

Eddie Howe spent the majority of the summer having to front up to questions about Isak and right up until deadline day offered the 25-year-old a route back into being reintegrated into the squad. Howe’s voice was the only one coming from Newcastle United regarding Isak for much of the summer, but now team captain Bruno Guimaraes has spoken about his departure from the club.

“I think football is business. I think the club made a choice, he's gone,” Guimaraes said.

“I wish him all the best and I'm grateful for everything we achieved together, but it's not time to look at the past, it's time to look to the future, to look at the game [v Barcelona], and we are very satisfied.”

Newcastle United’s next task is Barcelona in the Champions League as they look to balance the intense demands of European and domestic action. They opened their Premier League account on Saturday with victory over Wolves and whilst all attention will now turn to on-field matters, the club will be determined to ensure they can move on from the summer and keep all of their key players at the club in future windows.

Asked how they can do that, Guimaraes replied: “It’s a good question. You have the financial fair play and I don’t know if this affects things or not - I’m not under the table to see the circumstance to see what was going on. Football is business.

“As a player, we don’t want to lose our best players, if you want to be successful. We have to improve our squad, and I think we did this very well in this summer - we look forward to go again.”

Isak, meanwhile, made his first start for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Isak missed their win over Burnley on Sunday entirely due to fitness issues.