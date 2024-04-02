Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newcastle United squad have arrived at St James' Park for tonight's Premier League match against Everton (7:30pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar and co are part of the matchday squad to face The Toffees this evening as Eddie Howe's side look to make it back to back league wins for the first time in 2024.

The Magpies had a series of injury concerns heading into the match as Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron were all forced off during the 4-3 win over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. Lascelles has since been confirmed to have picked up an ACL injury, ruling him out for six to nine months.

Livramento and Almiron are also missing from the matchday squad. It was hoped Kieran Trippier would be back involved for the Everton match but the right-back has not been spotted arriving at St James' Park with the rest of his team-mates.

Official confirmation of the Newcastle team for tonight's match will come at 6:30pm.

"Kieran is improving," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said ahead of the match. "A difficult injury for him. An injury to the calf, one we have to be very careful with and we'd hoped he'd be fit in and around this game but we'll have to wait and see how he goes during this week.

"He's desperate to be involved, he knows what's at stake for us towards the end of the season and his qualities are obvious. We're desperate to have him back but it has to be at the right time."