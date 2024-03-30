Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chaos once again reigned supreme at St James’ Park after a breathtaking 4-3 win for Newcastle United against West Ham - despite them being 3-1 down in the second period. The afternoon began brightly for the hosts when Alexander Isak tucked home a penalty to give his side a very early lead.

However, the Hammers restored parity just moments later. That goal came after Newcastle were forced into an early change when Jamaal Lascelles was substituted after seemingly suffering a dead leg. Newcastle’s captain initially tried to continue after waving away a stretcher but was replaced just minutes later.

Emil Krafth came on to replace him, with Tino Livramento switching to left-back and Dan Burn moving inside into the centre of defence. A complete overhaul of the back line meant players were out of position, much to Michail Antonio’s benefit as he levelled for the visitors.

An even half an hour followed before the visitors scored a controversial second goal. Despite Fabian Schar going down injured, referee Rob Jones allowed a quick free kick where Mohammed Kudus was able to finish past Martin Dubravka.

Moments after half-time the Hammers made it 3-1 courtesy of Jarrod Bowen. Newcastle had a corner but a quick counter saw the defence all at sea and Bowen was the grateful recipient.

A chaotic afternoon continued when Livramento was then forced off with an injury as Eddie Howe made a triple change with Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson replacing the former Southampton man, Joe Willock and Krafth. However, Almiron’s afternoon lasted just moments before he was replaced after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Despite suffering all these injury issues, the Magpies were resilient and enjoyed their best period of the game. Isak then converted a second penalty of the match to haul his team back into the contest.

The chaos was far from over at that point when Barnes then restored parity amid pandemonium at St James’ Park. The former Foxes man wasn’t done there, however, as he then fired home a simply sensational winner in the dying minutes of normal time to secure the win.