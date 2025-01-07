Bruno Guimaraes and Alan Shearer post brilliant reactions to Newcastle United's win v Arsenal
Alexander Isak put Newcastle United ahead towards the end of the first-half, scoring a poacher’s effort from a well worked free-kick. Anthony Gordon soon doubled their advantage six minutes into the second period, being first to react after David Raya parried Isak’s effort straight into his path.
At a stadium where they had scored just once in their previous nine visits - and even that came as a late consolation during their 4-1 defeat in the Premier League last season - the home crowd were left stunned whilst the 6,000 strong travelling Toon Army exploded into raptures.
Alan Shearer, ever one to promote his celebrations of goals on social media, reacted to both in trademark style.
Bruno Guimaraes, who was suspended for the clash after picking up a second booking of the competition last time, also took to social media to express his joy in the work his teammates were doing in north London.
