Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff's Newcastle United partnership assessed as Eddie Howe reveals one 'criticism' of team

Howe lose Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey to illness on the eve of yesterday’s game against Chelsea, while Joelinton was again unavailable due to a groin problem.

Longstaff lined up alongside Bruno Guimaraes, and the 24-year-old won praise for his defensive contribution from Howe following a 1-0 defeat for the club.

It was only Longstaff’s third Premier League start under Howe, who is keen to see the midfielder stay at Newcastle beyond the summer, when his contract expires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought he did very well, him and Bruno,” said United’s head coach, who was incensed at the failure of referee David Coote and VAR to award his team a second-half penalty. “Together as a two, they did fine, I think. Defensively, very good.”

Howe did feel that his team could have “used the ball better” at Stamford Bridge, where Kai Havertz, fortunate not to be sent off after for a first-half elbow on Burn, scored an 89th-minute winner.

“I felt we could have used the ball better,” said Howe. “That’s probably my criticism of the team.

“Certainly, we focused on being very difficult to play against, being difficult to score against. I thought the two players contributed to that.”

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is challenged by Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes.

Howe addressed Longstaff’s contract situation earlier this month.

“I love Sean,” said Howe. “I know I probably haven’t displayed that by my team selections, but, as I said earlier, with Bruno not playing as well, it’s a really strong area of the team.

"I really do rate Sean highly, and I’m desperate for him to get an opportunity, and show everyone on a consistent basis, what he can do, because I think he’s a top player.

"I’d love him to stay at the football club. There’s no part of me that wants to see him leave. I believe he has a long-term future here. But obviously that’s Sean’s decision as well. From my side, every part of me wants him to stay.”

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff.

Howe and his staff will now assess Joelinton ahead of Thursday night’s game against Everton as Shelvey and Willock recover from their illnesses. Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table, and nine points above the relegation zone, ahead of the game at Goodison Park.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.