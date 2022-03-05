Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United contract saga which dates back three years
Eddie Howe has reiterated his view on Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle United.
Longstaff – who made his first-team breakthrough in Rafa Benitez’s final season in charge – is out of contract at the end of the season.
A new deal for the midfielder, an unused substitute in recent weeks, has been on the agenda at United for three years.
Longstaff is still on the same contract he signed before he made his first-team debut in the 2018/19 season. The 24-year-old has made 86 appearances – and scored five goals – for his boyhood club.
Howe addressed Longstaff's contractual situation ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
“I love Sean,” said United’s head coach, who also hopes to keep Fabian Schar at St James’s Park. “I know I probably haven’t displayed that by my team selections, but, as I said earlier, with Bruno (Guimaraes) not playing as well, it’s a really strong area of the team.
"I really do rate Sean highly, and I’m desperate for him to get an opportunity, and show everyone on a consistent basis, what he can do, because I think he’s a top player.
"I’d love him to stay at the football club. There’s no part of me that wants to see him leave. I believe he has a long-term future here. But obviously that’s Sean’s decision as well. From my side, every part of me wants him to stay.”
Longstaff’s last appearance came in the club’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road in January, before the deadline day signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Olympique Lyonnais.