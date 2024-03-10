£85m Newcastle United duo risk Premier League ban heading into Chelsea & West Ham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon will be looking to avoid a Premier League ban as they continue to walk a disciplinary tightrope.
The Magpies travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday (8pm kick-off) with Guimaraes on nine yellow cards and Gordon on eight. Another yellow card for Guimaraes will see him handed a two-match suspension.
But the Brazilian has managed to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's last six league matches since picking up his ninth yellow card in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in January. While Guimaraes has kept his discipline in recent weeks while under threat of a ban, he still has to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's next five league matches to escape punishment.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "I think he's managed [the threat of suspension] really well so far and has been his normal self.
"He hasn't, for me, looked like it's conscious in his mind when he's playing because I don't think it can be. He's played with discipline and done a great job for the team."
A yellow card against Chelsea would rule Guimaraes out for the upcoming Premier League matches against West Ham United and Everton. Anthony Gordon is also at risk of a two-match ban after picking up his eighth booking of the season with a stoppage-time foul in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa in January.
But he would need two more yellow cards in Newcastle's next five league matches to be suspended.
Guimaraes and Gordon have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.
Now Newcastle have played 27 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.
Guimares and Gordon are the only players in with a realistic chance of being suspended. Sean Longstaff, who has five bookings this season, would have to pick up a booking in each of Newcastle's next five league matches in order to be banned.
Kieran Trippier and Joelinton are also on five bookings but will miss upcoming matches due to injury.
Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar have four bookings while Dan Burn has three. Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson and Sven Botman have been booked twice while Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and Martin Dubravka all have one Premier League booking each.