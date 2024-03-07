Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton reportedly wants to stay in the Premier League if he is unable to agree a new deal at St James' Park.

The Gazette understands Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal with the 27-year-old that would put him amongst the top earners at the club. But Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has previously admitted that the club could be forced to sell Joelinton if a new deal is not agreed by the summer.

The Brazilian's current contract at Newcastle expires next summer and the club would look to sell him in order to prevent losing him for nothing the following year. But United's top priority is to secure the player to a new long-term contract given his importance to the side.

Should Newcastle fail to strike a deal with Joelinton, Football Inside claim the player would seek to join another Premier League club. Given Joelinton's impact at Newcastle, there would be no shortage of interested clubs.

But Newcastle remain confident they can agree a new deal with the Brazilian with co-owner Amanda Staveley handling negotiations.

On Joelinton's contract situation, Howe said: “That's always been in my mind as an absolute priority, to try to get him to stay at the club long-term. I see that as hugely important.

“I think we've missed Joe's qualities. Especially physically, his robustness, his abilities in duels, set-plays for and against.