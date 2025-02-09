Callum Wilson marked his first Newcastle United start of the season with a goal in the 3-2 win at Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

It was Wilson’s first start since last May following several injury issues as he played a key role in helping Newcastle progress to the last-16 of the FA Cup next month. The 32-year-old striker played a role in Joe Willock’s opener before turning the ball in himself to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead at St Andrew’s.

Tomoki Iwata pulled Birmingham back level with a stunning strike in the first half before Willock struck again in the closing stages to confirm a 3-2 win for The Magpies.

After the match, Wilson took to Instagram after scoring a ‘long-awaited’ goal. He posted an image of him celebrating along with the caption: “Felt good to be back out there with my team ✨🫶🏽Amazing support from you fans as usual! Another cup win and a long-awaited goal 🙌🏽 .”

It was Wilson’s first goal since his last start for Newcastle at Burnley back in May last season. And his return to scoring and starting was well received by his fellow professionals.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes commented: “Nice to have u back bro ❤️.”

Will Osula, who unintentionally assisted Wilson’s goal said: “Love it you❤️👏.”

And Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley replied: “Good to see you back lad 👏.”

Barkley and Wilson are former England team-mates having last represented The Three Lions together back in 2019.

Eddie Howe delighted with Callum Wilson’s return

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about Wilson’s impressive return to action on Saturday evening following the match at St Andrew’s.

“Callum's a really valuable player for us,” Howe said. “I think it seems like the art of goal scoring and strikers, that they're diminishing.

“I don't see a huge number of strikers in world football that can do what Callum can do. The big thing for us is, can we keep him fit, keep him on the pitch? And then there's no doubting his ability.”

Wilson’s goal was his 49th for Newcastle in his 114th appearance. But the game was only his third start for the club since the beginning of 2024 due to injury problems.

The 32-year-old briefly returned to action in late 2024 but was limited to just four substitute appearances before missing the next two months due to a fresh hamstring injury. Wilson will be hoping to return to Premier League action for the first time in 2025 when Newcastle travel to face Manchester City on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

