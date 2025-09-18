Newcastle United v Barcelona: Bruno Guimaraes has spoken about Nick Woltemade’s start to life at St James’ Park after he netted his first goal against Wolves at the weekend.

Bruno Guimaraes is preparing to lead Newcastle United out in a Champions League match for the first time ever as captain when his side host Barcelona at St James’ Park tonight. The Brazilian led Newcastle United to their first Premier League victory of the season at the weekend.

Those three points were wrapped up by a goal from debutant Nick Woltemade whose header just before the half hour mark was enough to wrap up the points. Woltemade was forced to watch from the stands before the international break, but was handed a full debut by Eddie Howe at the weekend following news that Yoane Wissa will be out of action until at least next month after suffering a knee injury whilst on international duty.

The German impressed on his debut, lasting around 65 minutes before being withdrawn by Howe. Woltemade admitted after the game that he was suffering from cramp when he left the pitch to be replaced by Will Osula.

In all, it was a very promising debut from Woltemade at the weekend and one that has impressed his captain, even though his fitness issues did raise a smile from the Brazilian. Asked about how Woltemade has settled at Newcastle United, Guimaraes told the Gazette: “I like it, I like it, he's impressing me in the training as well.

“I think he's very, very young, we have seen he was not used to the Premier League pace, he got cramp within 45 minutes, I've never seen this before!

“It was nice, I'm very happy for him, scoring on his debut is a moment to remember for him. I hope this continues, but he's showing his quality in the training as well, so yeah, he's a good player.”

Bruno Guimaraes ready for Barcelona challenge

The talk of Tyneside ever since the Champions League draw was made has centred around tonight’s game. Barcelona always bring an aura wherever they go and their history with Newcastle United in this competition means that a mouthwatering affair is expected this evening.

For Guimaraes, the prospect of playing against Barcelona is a very exciting one, as he revealed that the Catalan giants are a club that he and many youngsters in Brazil and South America watch whilst growing up.

“I'm very excited, I've never faced Barcelona before. It's one of the teams that I watched when I was young and the player that made me feel in love with football was Ronaldinho.

“So I always watched Barcelona play. And after Iniesta, Xavi, Messi, and now to see another Brazilian shine there again, Raphinha.

“So I think we're very excited. I can't wait to get tomorrow and play this game.”

Guimaraes added: “I’m always looking forward and look to make history with this club.

“It's nice to be in the Champions League two times in the last three, it's an unbelievable for us, so we have to keep going.

“A lot of the job to do here yet, so we can't wait to get tomorrow and I'm very happy to be part of this club.”