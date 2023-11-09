Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson are now included in Newcastle United's injury and suspension list.

Newcastle face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 11 (5:30pm kick-off) looking to bounce back from their midweek Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

The Magpies are nine games unbeaten domestically but have a threadbare squad of players due to injuries and suspensions.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

Callum Wilson (hamstring)

Callum Wilson was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time at Borussia Dortmund after complaining of a tightness in his hamstring.

He is a doubt for the trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday with Eddie Howe claiming it was 'too soon' to say whether the striker would be involved.

Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (A) - 11/11

Bruno Guimaraes (suspension)

Bruno Guimaraes has been suspended for one Premier League match after picking up his fifth booking of the league season in the 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend.

He will miss the trip to Bournemouth as a result before joining up with the Brazil squad for the international break.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Matt Targett (hamstring)

Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United.

The left-back had surgery on Tuesday and is set to be out for around three months.

Expected return: February 2024

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. And shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which will now require surgery.

Expected return: February 2024

Dan Burn (back)

Dan Burn fell awkwardly on his back in the 1-0 win over Arsenal and was withdrawn at half-time as a result. He is facing at least two months out.

Expected return: January 2024

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman is facing at least two months on the sidelines with a knee-injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September.

It was hoped the defender would have returned to training by now but the club are still assessing the extent of his injury which could require surgery. As a result, no return date has been set.

Expected return: TBC

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped-off against Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park last month after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international isn’t expected to return until after the November international break despite being spotted back on the grass.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Javier Manquillo (groin)

Javier Manquillo has been sidelined in recent weeks with a groin issue. He is yet to feature so far this season.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson was featuring fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines following a back injury.

The 21-year-old is pushing to be back involved before the turn of the year.

Expected return: Liverpool (A) - 01/01/24

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He is expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

Expected return: Late December 2023

Sandro Tonali (suspension from football)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football. This suspension will rule the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening weeks of next season.