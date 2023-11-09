Bruno Guimaraes in danger of second ban for Newcastle United after Arsenal & Borussia Dortmund incidents
Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes will serve a one match suspension in the Premier League this weekend - but is at risk of another suspension in the Champions League.
The Brazilian midfielder picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal and will miss the trip to Bournemouth as a result.
But Guimaraes is also just one booking away from a European suspension after picking up yellow cards in the matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park in the Champions League.
A third yellow card against PSG later this month would see the 25-year-old miss Newcastle's final group stage match at AC Milan next month. Players who are booked three times before the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final serve a one match ban in the competition.
Guimaraes has started all four of Newcastle's Champions League matches so far this season. The Magpies currently sit bottom of Group F following consecutive defeats to Dortmund home and away.
Eddie Howe's side need a result against PSG next time out in order to remain in the competition. A win would give them a realistic chance of progressing heading into the final group stage match at home to AC Milan while a draw in Paris would leave them depending on results elsewhere heading into the final group stage matchday.