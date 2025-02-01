Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has issued a message to supporters ahead of a ‘big week’ at St James’ Park.

Newcastle host Fulham on Saturday (3pm kick-off) looking to make it 11 wins in their last 12 matches in all competitions. The Magpies won 3-1 last time out at Southampton but their previous home match against AFC Bournemouth saw them lose 4-1.

Guimaraes is set to lead the side out as captain once again on Saturday afternoon as well as on Wednesday night against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Guimaraes was suspended for the first leg as Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

He is set to be back available for the second leg as Newcastle look to reach the Carabao Cup final for the second time in the last three seasons. Back in 2023, The Magpies were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The winners of Newcastle and Arsenal’s semi-final tie will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the final. Spurs take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Anfield this week. The final will take place on Sunday, March 16.

Looking ahead to the two matches at St James’ Park, Guimaraes took to social media to post a graphic confirming his involvement along with the caption: “Big week coming up!! Your support gonna be massive for us. Howay the lads.”

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags also called for an improvement in the atmosphere at St James’ Park after some ‘justified moans’ recently.

“God loves a Saturday 3pm,” Wor Flags posted on X. “Massive game today, and it goes without saying a big atmosphere needed too.

“There has been a fair few justified moans about the atmosphere recently, desperately needs to pick back up. Sing your hearts out for the lads!”

While Guimaraes’ message suggested he also had a the Arsenal match in his mind, head coach Eddie Howe insists his side’s sole focus is on getting three points against Fulham on Saturday.

“I don't look at the ‘biggest game of the season’ ahead, as in the Arsenal game, the biggest game of the season for me, I know it's cliched, but it's the game we have coming up, because it's the only one we can affect and do something about.

“The Fulham game is taking all our attention, every energy that we have in the background, we will be preparing of course what we need to do against Arsenal, but that can wait for the outcome of this game, so all energy, all focus, purely on Fulham.”

