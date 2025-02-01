Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have held talks to complete a third permanent under-the-radar signing of 2025.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are reportedly in talks with 18-year-old Malaga winger Antonio Cordero regarding a pre-contract agreement. According to Mail Online, the deal would see the Spanish youngster join The Magpies on a free transfer when his contract at the Liga Segunda club expires in the summer.

Cordero made his debut for Malaga in 2023 and has gone on to establish himself as a first team regular at the Costa Del Sol club. The teenager has made 22 appearances in the Spanish second tier so far this season, contributing with four goals and six assists.

He has also represented Spain at Under-19s level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Newcastle’s transfer activity has been limited in recent windows at first team level, the club have remained active looking to sign young players with high potential. The Magpies have already agreed two deals in 2025.

Kyle Fitzgerald joined the club earlier this week following his 18th birthday following a trial last summer while the club have officially announced a deal that will see Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia arrive from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August.

Salia is set to be loaned out for the 2025-26 season while the club may look to do the same with Cordero should they be able to strike a deal. Newcastle’s transfer business in signing Yankuba Minteh from Odense in Denmark proved to be crucial in helping the club comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules as they were able to sell the winger to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £33million without him making a first team appearance for the club.

The low-risk, potentially high-reward nature of youth signings is a strategy that has been outlined by sporting director Paul Mitchell and his predecessor Dan Ashworth previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has expanded its scouting network in recent seasons in an attempt to identify young players with high potential from across the world.

Mitchell said last year after agreeing a deal with Salia: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United agree deal for 'special' player ahead of £58m double boost