Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST

Bruno Guimaraes admitted it was a ‘night to forget’ for Newcastle United as he hobbled off with an injury in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

It was only Newcastle’s third defeat at St James’ Park in 2024 as Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped The Hammers claim victory on Tyneside on Monday evening. In addition to losing by two goals for the first time at home since last December, Newcastle also lost two players due to injury in the match.

Joe Willock was withdrawn at half-time with a leg issue while Guimaraes was forced off in the closing stages with a glute problem. After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed both players had picked up injuries after the match and would be assessed ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Guimaraes then took to social media to react to his injury blow and result at St James’ Park.

“A night to forget,” Guimaraes wrote. “I hope the injury isn’t too serious. Thank you for the support, @nufc fans.”

Guimaraes was replaced by Kieran Trippier for the closing stages of the match. The Newcastle right-back marked his return from a hamstring injury after seven weeks while Callum Wilson featured for the first time since May as he also came off the bench in the second half.

“Disappointed with the result tonight but we go again on Saturday,” Trippier posted on Instagram. “Good to be back out there.”

While Willock and Guimaraes are a doubt for Palace as things stand, Newcastle will be boosted by the return of Dan Burn after the defender missed the West Ham defeat due to suspension.

