Bruno Guimaraes was denied a goal on his 150th Newcastle United appearance | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes made his 150th Newcastle United appearance at the weekend - but was denied a goal by a ‘baffling’ refereeing decision.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes has been a fan favourite ever since his transfer from Lyon back in January 2022 - and became the first man since 1969 to lift a major trophy for Newcastle United at Wembley back in March. The Brazilian has created memorable moments and ticked off landmarks on an almost weekly basis since moving to Tyneside, but he was denied a sweet moment on his 150th appearance for the club.

During a chaotic first-half at St James’ Park, Guimaraes thought he had opened the scoring when a looped defensive header inadvertently bounced off his back and beyond Alex Palmer in the Ipswich goal. However, his celebrations were immediately cut-short by the referee’s whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Salisbury, who endured a tough afternoon on Tyneside, judged that Guimaraes had fouled Palmer before the ball had crossed the line. VAR checked the goal and quickly confirmed the decision, despite the midfielder’s protests.

The Magpies would soon take the lead through Alexander Isak’s penalty, with headers from Dan Burn and Will Osula in the second half sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. It would have been a sweet moment for Guimaraes to score on his 150th appearance for the club - and the decision to rule-out his opener has caused much debate in the days since.

Sky Sports’ verdict on Bruno Guimaraes disallowed goal

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock admitted he was ‘baffled’ at the decision to rule out Guimaraes’ goal, describing the call as ‘really soft’: “I don't understand why it's not given, I really don't.” Warnock said.

“I don't care whether he turns his back on him or not, all he does is turn and stand his ground. He doesn't influence anything that the goalkeeper does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Goalkeeper runs into him. I found this baffling, I really did.

Warnock continued: “Do you know what the thing is about this challenge is? Bruno's actually sort of pulled out of the challenge. He's been cowardly and gone, I'm not going up for that goalkeeper.

“No, he doesn't [back into him] not at all, because he just turns his back on him, ever so slightly, and then he comes out. But the thing is, from Bruno's point of view, he's expecting a knee in the back, he's expecting the goalkeeper to come up and claim it.

“No, I'm not having that at all. That is soft, really soft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, however, offered an alternate view to Warnock, revealing the reasons why he believes the goal was correctly ruled-out: “I think it’s the fact he has turned his back on the goalkeeper,” Gallagher added. “Once the referee gives a foul, VAR is never going to send him to the screen.”

That was not the end of VAR’s afternoon, however, with the technology also being required to intervene and award the hosts a penalty after a foul on Jacob Murphy by Julio Enciso.