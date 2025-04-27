Ipswich Town were relegated following their defeat against Newcastle United, meaning Liam Delap's release clause has been activated | Getty Images

Newcastle United moved third in the Premier League table with victory over Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United led at the break after a feisty first-half which saw numerous VAR interventions and a red card. The latest of those interventions by technology came as the Magpies were awarded a penalty following a foul on Jacob Murphy - one Alexander Isak coolly dispatched to put his side ahead.

Dan Burn’s second goal of the season, and his first in the Premier League following a strike in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, gave his side a two goal lead - one they never looked like relinquishing against their depleted opponents. Will Osula’s late header was simply the icing on the cake.

Chelsea’s win at Everton in the day’s earlier game meant a win for Eddie Howe’s side was crucial to continue their momentum in the race for Champions League qualification as they ended the day third in the table and five points above Aston Villa, with just four games of the season left to play.

Newcastle United ‘activate’ transfer clause

The Magpies’ win over Ipswich Town on Saturday not only condemned their opponents to relegation, but also activated a release clause in Liam Delap’s contract - one they could exploit when the summer window opens. That clause, which became active as soon as Michael Salisbury blew his full-time whistle to bring proceedings at St James’ Park to an end, means Delap can leave Portman Road for just £30m this summer.

Despite struggling with a knock over the last few weeks, Delap started Saturday’s game on Tyneside but often cut a lone figure up-front as his teammates attempted to soak up the Magpies pressure. He was withdrawn in the 71st minute with his side trailing 2-0.

Liam Delap transfer latest

Delap has been one of the shining lights of Ipswich's time in the Premier League, netting double figures on his first full season as a top-flight striker. Son of former Stoke City and Sunderland midfielder Rory Delap, the 22-year-old has impressed many this season and has been extensively linked with a move away from Portman Road this summer.

Newcastle United, who may look to strengthen their attacking unit when the window opens, have been among the clubs credited with an interest in the former Manchester City man. However, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with a move.

Taking to X earlier this month to explain Delap’s current transfer situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Liam Delap’s release clause at Ipswich Town will be worth £30m in case of relegation. Manchester United and Chelsea, both keen on the player as he’s part of their shortlists for the summer transfer window. Man City also have 20% sell-on clause, as @guardian reports.’

Interest from Tyneside in Delap comes as they look for a deputy for Alexander Isak. Isak is the club’s first-choice and will play the majority of games, but the Magpies would benefit from having a second striker that can help the club manage Isak’s minutes on the pitch, particularly with a European campaign again on the horizon next season.