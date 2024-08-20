Bruno Guimaraes’ ‘dream come true’ as Newcastle United make major decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes has been named as Newcastle United’s new ‘team captain’.

The Brazilian was named as part of the leadership group at the club earlier this summer following the departure of Matt Ritchie. That group is made up of Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy, Kieran Trippier and club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

As reported by the Mail Online, Guimaraes’ position as ‘team captain’ will see him lead the side during games whilst Lascelles will remain the ‘club captain’ and continue to lead and set standards throughout the group. Trippier, meanwhile, remains as vice-captain. The 33-year-old was an unused substitute during the win over Southampton but played for the Under-21’s on Monday night as they drew 1-1 with Sunderland.

Murphy, Burn and Wilson will continue to act as senior members of the squad and make up an important group amongst the team. Guimaraes, though, will now be the new face of Newcastle United and has revealed that captaining the Magpies is a ‘dream come true’.

He said: “It’s another dream come true to be captain of a club where I love to be. When the fans love me it’s always massive for me, I’m always massive for me.

“I played for them, I gave everything I had, there’s pain everywhere to be honest, I’m not in my best level physically, I’m still building but [against Southampton] was for them.”

Guimaraes’ first act as new ‘team captain’ will be to lead his side out at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth on Sunday. The Brazilian is still yet to play away at Bournemouth having missed their previous two trips there due to suspension.