Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes has heaped praise onto Joelinton after a brilliant performance from the Brazilian on Saturday afternoon.

Joelinton’s goal just minutes before half-time was enough to secure Newcastle United all three points against Southampton as the Magpies got their season off to the perfect start at St James’ Park. That goal was simply the icing on the cake on a brilliant performance from Joelinton - one that earned him the Player of the Match award from Shields Gazette readers.

But it wasn’t just his goal which ensured Joelinton grabbed the headlines on Saturday, however, with his overall performance and physicality in midfield ensuring they were never overrun in the middle of the park, despite ceding possession after going down to ten men. The 28-year-old missed large chunks of last season through injury and played just a handful of games towards the end of the season after being injured against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in January. His presence in midfield was a big miss throughout last campaign and Guimaraes has admitted that he missed his compatriot in the middle of the park last year: “He’s unbelievable.” Guimaraes said. “I cannot say enough how much I missed him last season, he wanted to play but couldn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was very important to him to score the goal, he was everywhere, Jo is a massive player for us, he is my brother. Of course we can play together for Brazil again but it’s not my choice.”

Guimaraes and Joelinton will likely start together against Bournemouth on Sunday at a venue, the Vitality Stadium, that the former is yet to play at as a Magpies player having been suspended for their previous two visits.