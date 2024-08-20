Bruno Guimaraes hails ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle United teammate following injury troubles
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joelinton’s goal just minutes before half-time was enough to secure Newcastle United all three points against Southampton as the Magpies got their season off to the perfect start at St James’ Park. That goal was simply the icing on the cake on a brilliant performance from Joelinton - one that earned him the Player of the Match award from Shields Gazette readers.
But it wasn’t just his goal which ensured Joelinton grabbed the headlines on Saturday, however, with his overall performance and physicality in midfield ensuring they were never overrun in the middle of the park, despite ceding possession after going down to ten men. The 28-year-old missed large chunks of last season through injury and played just a handful of games towards the end of the season after being injured against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in January. His presence in midfield was a big miss throughout last campaign and Guimaraes has admitted that he missed his compatriot in the middle of the park last year: “He’s unbelievable.” Guimaraes said. “I cannot say enough how much I missed him last season, he wanted to play but couldn’t.
“It was very important to him to score the goal, he was everywhere, Jo is a massive player for us, he is my brother. Of course we can play together for Brazil again but it’s not my choice.”
Guimaraes and Joelinton will likely start together against Bournemouth on Sunday at a venue, the Vitality Stadium, that the former is yet to play at as a Magpies player having been suspended for their previous two visits.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.