Bruno Guimaraes drops Jesse Lingard warning ahead of Newcastle United’s ‘difficult’ Nottingham Forest test

Lingard joined the newly-promoted side from Manchester United earlier this summer after running down his contract at Old Trafford.

Before he confirmed the move to Forest, speculation that he could end up at St James’s Park this season was rife following Newcastle’s last-ditch attempt to sign him back in January.

Instead, the Magpies will be lining-up against Lingard on Saturday and Bruno Guimaraes believes that they have to be wary when they come up against the 29-year-old.

Bruno Guimaraes has warned Newcastle United to be wary of Jesse Lingard when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"Yes, he is a good player, a famous player. We need to take care with him because he is a big player."

The Brazilian was also asked about whether Lingard could have been a good addition for Newcastle this summer: "It's difficult to say this,” he replied. "He's another player [for another team], and we have good players here.

"I have a lot of confidence in the boys here, I believe in the team and I believe in myself."

Newcastle are the first opponents back in the Premier League after 25 years away from the top-flight and Guimaraes recognises the difficult game his side have in store against Steve Cooper’s side:

"Nottingham Forest will be a difficult game. We know the first game is always difficult to play.

"We are not fully up to speed yet [in terms of Premier League action] but we have one week to be ready.