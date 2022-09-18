Bruno Guimaraes drops Newcastle United injury bombshell following Bournemouth return

The Brazilian played 70 minutes at St James’s Park as Newcastle drew 1-1 after Alexander Isak’s penalty cancelled out Philip Billing’s second half opener. It marked his first Premier League start since the 3-3 draw against Manchester City last month.

After Man City, Guimaraes was a late substitute in the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers – the match it was initially thought he picked up his hamstring injury.

But the 24-year-old revealed he actually picked up his injury against City but it wasn’t detected until later, leading to a longer-term absence than initially expected.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"No, I was injured in the Man City game,” Guimaraes revealed. "I tried to play in the Tranmere game.

"When I needed to run, I felt it a lot. For me I thought I was just tired and I didn't know I was even injured. After the Tranmere game, I spoke to the doctor and I wanted a scan. When we saw the scan we thought it [the injury] was small but it was big.

"When you are injured you are resting the muscle and it is always difficult to know what is happening. But now the most important thing is, I am fit."

Guimaraes was relieved to get back into the side but was frustrated with the result and his own ‘average’ performance in the match.

"I am feeling better and okay,” he added. "Of course, this was my first game after injury and after 20 days.

"I did my best to be ready as soon as possible. I was at the club working to be fit morning, afternoon and night. So I am happy and thankful to the physios for helping me a lot. Now I try to re-find my rhythm.

"That is normal when you are injured but I think I have not played good but not bad either, an average game."

The midfielder added: "It was frustrating and once again we have lost two points at home. We are disappointed.