Bruno Guimaraes drops Real Madrid transfer revelation – ‘no problem’ for Newcastle United boss
Newcastle United midfielder admitted it was ‘nice’ to be linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid over the summer.
The 14-time European champions shortlisted the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who joined Manchester United in the summer. While Guimaraes admitted a ‘conversation’ did take place between the two parties, it went no further.
“It’s nice, Real Madrid is the best team in the world so it’s nice,” the 24-year-old said after netting a brace in a 5-1 win over Brentford on Saturday. “It was just a conversation but it’s nothing.”
Guimaraes went on to reaffirm his commitment to Newcastle as he added: “I’m just enjoying playing here, I think the crowd love me and they love the crowd and I feel really at home here in the energy.
"I want to keep going and to be a legend here, could be great.
He continued: "We need to keep going, it’s just the beginning of a new project. This will be one of the best projects in the world, I believe this is just the beginning.”
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also addressed the rumours linking Guimaraes to Madrid back in August, but was quick to play things down.
“It shows [how special Guimaraes is],” Howe said. “Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with it as such.
"I think it's a compliment to Bruno and how well he's done for us. He's been incredible I think and he's only going to get better from this point. He's a very valuable member of our team."