The 14-time European champions shortlisted the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who joined Manchester United in the summer. While Guimaraes admitted a ‘conversation’ did take place between the two parties, it went no further.

“It’s nice, Real Madrid is the best team in the world so it’s nice,” the 24-year-old said after netting a brace in a 5-1 win over Brentford on Saturday. “It was just a conversation but it’s nothing.”

Guimaraes went on to reaffirm his commitment to Newcastle as he added: “I’m just enjoying playing here, I think the crowd love me and they love the crowd and I feel really at home here in the energy.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I want to keep going and to be a legend here, could be great.

He continued: "We need to keep going, it’s just the beginning of a new project. This will be one of the best projects in the world, I believe this is just the beginning.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also addressed the rumours linking Guimaraes to Madrid back in August, but was quick to play things down.

“It shows [how special Guimaraes is],” Howe said. “Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with it as such.