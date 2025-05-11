Newcastle United took a giant step towards Champions League qualification qualification with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes earned Eddie Howe’s side a valuable three points on a sunny afternoon on Tyneside. Tonali’s second minute strike was the perfect start whilst Guimaraes’ late goal signed off the afternoon in style.

Between those goals, though, the Magpies rode their luck at times and were far from their best, especially against the men. Nicolas Jackson’s sending off ten minutes from the half-time whistle should have ensured a tension-free second 45 minutes, but that was only present when the Brazilian’s strike hit the back of the Gallowgate net.

Bruno Guimaraes on Eddie Howe tactical shift

A breathless start from Newcastle, one that saw Tonali open the scoring, came as Howe was forced to reshuffle his team following injuries to Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock. Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon came into the team as Howe selected a rarely seen five at the back formation.

Last deployed against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in early-February, it was a formation and system change that yet again paid dividends as they nullified the threats Chelsea posed them. Jackson, before his rash red card, was given barely a kick whilst Cole Palmer largely an anonymous bystander throughout the first 45.

Their fluidity may have waned in the second half as Howe shifted again to a back four to even up the numbers game in midfield, but it’s extremely hard to argue against its efficacy in the first period. And Guimaraes, post-match, revealed it was a system they had worked on for a number of days heading into Sunday.

“Three days ago, I reckon,” Guimaraes told Newcastle World. “We trained the last three days that way.

“But we have done this before against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final. We were used to being in this formation, in this shape before.”

Champions League qualification race

Newcastle’s win means they are just three points away from guaranteeing the return of Champions League football. Their vastly superior goal difference over Aston Villa means that 69 points (three more than their current haul of 66) will be enough to finish above them whilst Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, who ply each other on the final day of the season, both cannot reach that total as well.

Of course, there is still a tiny ray of hope that they could finish the campaign in second place. Newcastle would love to finish as high in the table as possible, as do any of their 19 Premier League rivals, but it is Champions League qualification the team are aiming for and Guimaraes knows that has to be their sole focus between now and 25 May.

“We want to win. We know that we can finish in second, but we want Champions League football.

“To be honest, it's temporary [the chance of finishing second], you know. But yes, it's a good opportunity.”