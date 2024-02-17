Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes remains just one booking away from a two-match Premier League suspension for Newcastle United.

Guimaraes stole the show for Newcastle last time out at Nottingham Forest with two goals in a 3-2 win at the City Ground. The Brazilian also managed to avoid a booking, keeping him available for Saturday's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was shown his ninth booking of the league season in Newcastle's 3-2 home defeat to Manchester City last month but has managed to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's last three league matches.

Anthony Gordon is also at risk of a two-match ban after picking up his eighth booking of the season following a stoppage-time foul in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa last month.

The Magpies duo have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.

Now Newcastle have played 24 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Guimaraes has to avoid picking up another booking in each of Newcastle's next eight league matches or else he will be handed a two-game suspension with Gordon having to avoid another two bookings over the same period.

A booking for Guimaraes against Bournemouth would see him miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal next weekend as well as the home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next month.

Discussing a potential yellow card ban for Guimaraes, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe couldn't hold it against the player.

"I think he has to play in that line," Howe said. "He's the type of player that has to be emotional and committed to produce his best performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he'll be frustrated with some of the bookings he's picked up this year but that's all part of the learning process. He's in a dangerous place for us and we don't want to lose him, we're desperate for him to stay available.

"I hope he can keep his emotions under control and we can get through this period because he's such a vital player. The bits he did towards the end of the Luton game, the cross for Kieran and the cross for Jacob [Murphy]'s chance at the end of the game was an incredible bit of play."

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes' importance to Newcastle can be stressed by the fact the side have failed to win all seven of the matches the midfielder has missed since his arrival at the club over two years ago, including the reverse fixture at Bournemouth back in November. The Cherries won the match 2-0 thanks to a Dominic Solanke brace.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have been booked five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad