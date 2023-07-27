News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

Bruno Guimaraes footage reveals what Kieran Trippier told Newcastle players before Aston Villa

Newcastle United have released extended footage showing a first-person view of Bruno Guimaraes in action against Aston Villa.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Guimaraes wore a body-cam for Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa which provided an on-field look at how the side operate and communicate with one another.

The unique footage featured a pre-match huddle team-talk from Kieran Trippier in which he said: “Lads this is a proper test now right, Aston Villa, this starts our season off. Standards, everyone is watching us like the gaffer says the other day, let’s give a good account of ourselves. 45 minutes, give everything!”

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Trippier’s comments reinforce his leadership qualities as vice captain, Newcastle went 2-0 down inside the opening 11 minutes of the match before goals from Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak drew the side level at 2-2 by half-time.

The Magpies then went 3-2 down before Callum Wilson equalised in the second half of their opening Premier League Summer Series match.

The footage provided an alternative view of the match with Guimaraes seen calling for the ball from Sandro Tonali as well as instructing Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy for a ‘one-two’. The Brazilian also protested a decision made against him by the referee, claiming ‘no, I touched the ball’ after being penalised for a tackle - ‘it doesn’t matter’ the referee responded.

Part of the video was published by the Premier League’s official Twitter account while the full video can be watched on nufc.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle faced Chelsea in their second Premier League Summer Series match in Atlanta on Thursday morning and will face Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey on Saturday (12:30am kick-off).

Related topics:Kieran TrippierAston VillaNewcastleElliot Anderson