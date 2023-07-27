Guimaraes wore a body-cam for Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa which provided an on-field look at how the side operate and communicate with one another.

The unique footage featured a pre-match huddle team-talk from Kieran Trippier in which he said: “Lads this is a proper test now right, Aston Villa, this starts our season off. Standards, everyone is watching us like the gaffer says the other day, let’s give a good account of ourselves. 45 minutes, give everything!”

While Trippier’s comments reinforce his leadership qualities as vice captain, Newcastle went 2-0 down inside the opening 11 minutes of the match before goals from Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak drew the side level at 2-2 by half-time.

The Magpies then went 3-2 down before Callum Wilson equalised in the second half of their opening Premier League Summer Series match.

The footage provided an alternative view of the match with Guimaraes seen calling for the ball from Sandro Tonali as well as instructing Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy for a ‘one-two’. The Brazilian also protested a decision made against him by the referee, claiming ‘no, I touched the ball’ after being penalised for a tackle - ‘it doesn’t matter’ the referee responded.

Part of the video was published by the Premier League’s official Twitter account while the full video can be watched on nufc.co.uk.

