A trailer for ‘We Are Newcastle United’ dropped on Wednesday morning to the delight of supporters who have been eagerly anticipating the release. The documentary will follow Newcastle United’s journey throughout the 2022/23 season, both on and off the field, with the first episode launching on Amazon Prime on Friday, August 11.

The series will run for four episodes, culminating with the final episode that is due to air on Friday, September 1. The four-part series will also be narrated by the club’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer, who has worked as a co-commentator on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage, took to Twitter to express his feelings about being involved in the documentary, tweeting: ‘It was good fun narrating this, and listening to some very interesting stories from behind the scenes!’.