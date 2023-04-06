Guimaraes called Joe Willock ‘Willockinho’ following the midfielder’s assist for Miguel Almiron in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. Now the Brazilian has taken aim at new boy Anthony Gordon.

Gordon arrived at Newcastle from Everton during the January transfer window for an initial £40million fee. The 22-year-old came off the bench in the second half of The Magpies’ convincing 5-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on April 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After the match Gordon took to Instagram to post an image of him celebrating Alexander Isak’s strike along with the caption: “5* trip to the city! Keep ‘em coming.”

It was a fourth straight win for Newcastle in the Premier League as they remained third in the table heading into the final 10 games of the season.

In response to Gordon’s Instagram update, Guimaraes replied with the comment: “Gorditooooo.”

On first impression it seems like another example of Guimaraes adding some Brazilian flair to one of the names of his English team-mates – but the Portuguese translation may beg to differ. Unfortunately for Gordon, Gordito in Portuguese translates to ‘fatty’ or ‘chubby’.

It’s the second time in quick succession Gordon has been given a nickname by one of his team-mates on social media. After Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, Jacob Murphy called Gordon ‘Starboy Malfoy’ in reference to the Harry Potter character.