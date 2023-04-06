After Callum Wilson’s header gave Newcastle an early lead, Joelinton doubled the visitors’ advantage at the London Stadium following a VAR check for offside after he controlled Fabian Schar’s long ball forward, took it past West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and found the net. Kurt Zouma pulled a goal back for The Hammers but Wilson and Alexander Isak extended Newcastle’s lead further in the second half before Joelinton wrapped up the scoring with a tidy finish to make it 5-1 in the closing stages.

It was his sixth goal of the season in all competitions, equalling his best seasonal total since joining the club in 2019. And it was an impressive way to mark his return to the side after severing a two-match suspension.

“I'm very delighted,” Joelinton told the Gazette. “Firstly to come back into the starting 11 and I like to help the team with the goals.

Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton applauds as he celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm happy for everyone, it was a great game. We knew it would be difficult but we prepared well and we knew that would be important in the game if we want to achieve our goals.”

The win was Newcastle’s fourth in a row and helped Eddie Howe’s side consolidate third place in the Premier League table with 10 games remaining. Joelinton was one of two changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United as he replaced Joe Willock while Wilson came in for Isak.

And with Howe’s two changes both scoring two goals apiece, Joelinton admitted it was another good call from the Magpies head coach.

“He's made good decisions all season,” Joelinton added. “He's great and everyone he put in [the side] tried their best.