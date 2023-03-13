News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes gives Newcastle United team-mate fitting nickname after what they did v Wolves

Spirits were high amongst the Newcastle United players after they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT

Goals from Alexander Isak and substitute Miguel Almiron either side of Hwang Hee-Chan’s second half equaliser saw Newcastle climb back up to fifth in the Premier League table with their first win in six matches. United head coach Eddie Howe made five changes to his side for Sunday’s match in a bold decision that paid off.

Joe Willock was one of the players coming into the side as he replaced the suspended Joelinton in midfield. And the 23-year-old was a contender for man of the match with an energetic display which saw him set-up Almiron’s late winner.

After the match, Willock posted on social media: “One city, One Team , One family. United forever @nufc felt good to be back in front of you guys today.”

And in response to Willock’s message and impressive display, his midfield partner Bruno Guimaraes coined a new Brazilian inspired nickname.

“Willockinho," the Brazil international commented on Instagram. Although the -inho suffix is used in Brazilian culture to emphasise smallness or youth, it is viewed as a compliment when given to a non-Brazilian player to express their footballing skill and ability.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
And to come from a Brazilian, there is no higher praise for Willock!

With Joelinton still suspended for the trip to Nottingham Forest this Friday (8pm kick-off), Willock is set to keep his place in the starting line-up.

