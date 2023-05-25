After Newcastle secured Champions Leaguefootball with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City on Monday night, Guimaraes took to the pitch with his team-mates, staff and their friends and family for a lap of appreciation at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes could be seen holding his seven month old baby boy Matteo as he celebrated the club’s achievement. The Brazilian even held his son during an on field interview with the club as he said: “The first day I came here I said I wanted Champions League because this club is a giant and the fans are just incredible.

“It’s been a difficult season for me, too many injuries. Many things this year, the World Cup, becoming a father so what an achievement for me, for my family and I’m just happy to finish the season healthy.”

But it was in the behind the scenes ‘match cam’ footage where a heart-warming moment was captured involving Guimaraes and Matteo as the 25-year-old kissed his son on the head before turning to the camera and saying: “My Brazilian Geordie.”

Matteo was born in Newcastle last October to Guimaraes and his partner Ana. The family have become settled since arriving in the North East last February with Guimaraes’ parents Dick and Marcia and dogs Mel and Ragnar joining them on Tyneside.