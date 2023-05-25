Liverpool have written to the PGMOL wanting answers after two decisions that went against them in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. The dropped points significantly dashed The Reds' hopes of a top four finish as it only required Newcastle to pick up another point from their final two matches - which they did with a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City on Monday night.

Man United also only need a point from their two remaining games at home to Chelsea and Fulham, meaning Liverpool's six-season stint in Europe's elite competition is set to end. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to already relegated Southampton on the final day of the season this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

In Liverpool's costly draw against Villa at Anfield, Jacob Ramsey gave the visitors the lead before Roberto Firmino equalised in the final minutes of normal time. Between the two goals that were given, Liverpool found the net through Cody Gakpo only for a VAR intervention to rule it out for offside.

It was a controversial call as it was deemed Villa defender Ezri Konsa had unintentionally played the ball to Virgil van Dijk, who was in an offside position. Newcastle were on the receiving end of a similar call against Nottingham Forest back in March as Elliot Anderson had his first Premier League goal ruled out for offside against Sean Longstaff after a supposed unintentional play of the ball.

Liverpool also felt Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings should have been sent off for a torso-high challenge on Gakpo. Referee John Brooks let Mings escape with a caution.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Liverpool has sent a formal letter to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) asking for an explanation of the decisions given the evidence available to the officials and video assistant referee.

Liverpool boss Klopp, who served a touchline ban for comments about match officials on Saturday, said afterwards: “I asked the ref why the offside goal was offside, because offside situations should be clear but he explained it to me. He said it was a subjective decision.

“He thinks it is a not deliberate action from the defender, but I think it is. And I think the VAR wasn’t sure. So he maybe thought it’s possible.

“In the end it’s a subjective decision. You can’t argue with that. He made it and that’s it.”

On the decision to award Mings a yellow instead of a red, Klopp added: “I was [surprised]. I am not sure if you saw Cody, but he looks sponsored by a very famous brand [Adidas]. Three massive [marks]. I didn’t see it back.

“Was it a red card from your point of view? That is the question, I cannot answer that question.

“I was probably too far away from that. I saw Cody only later when he showed it to me. You cannot do that without making a proper foul.”

