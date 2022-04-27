The claims come from an interview Guimaraes’ agent Alexis Malavolta did with Italian outlet Tutto Juve.
Malavolta said: “In 2020, in the first window following the pandemic, we asked to see if he could leave [Lyon].
"Bruno had just arrived in Lyon, Juventus were already interested, but the hypothesis of a loan with an option to buy was ruled out.”
The quotes were then picked up by Olympique-et-Lyonnais with the headline (translated from French) “Bruno Guimarães had asked to leave in the summer of 2020.”
Read More
The Brazilian – who left Lyon to join Newcastle in January 2022 – quickly hit back at the report on Twitter.
“When did I ask to leave?” Guimaraes replied in French (translated). “I didn't even ask!! Stop being stupid, I was just three months in the club! I played a very good match against Juve and then they wanted to know the price! That's football! I don't even know what you think!
He added: “The most important thing for me is since I arrived at the club, I always wet my jersey and give my best to succeed at OL! Stop creating things about me and trying to make me a bad person for the club because that's not what's happening!”
Guimaraes has been at Newcastle just under three months but has quickly become a fan favourite on Tyneside with four goals in seven starts for the club.