The claims come from an interview Guimaraes’ agent Alexis Malavolta did with Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Malavolta said: “In 2020, in the first window following the pandemic, we asked to see if he could leave [Lyon].

"Bruno had just arrived in Lyon, Juventus were already interested, but the hypothesis of a loan with an option to buy was ruled out.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quotes were then picked up by Olympique-et-Lyonnais with the headline (translated from French) “Bruno Guimarães had asked to leave in the summer of 2020.”

The Brazilian – who left Lyon to join Newcastle in January 2022 – quickly hit back at the report on Twitter.

“When did I ask to leave?” Guimaraes replied in French (translated). “I didn't even ask!! Stop being stupid, I was just three months in the club! I played a very good match against Juve and then they wanted to know the price! That's football! I don't even know what you think!

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reacts to a missed chance during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 17, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “The most important thing for me is since I arrived at the club, I always wet my jersey and give my best to succeed at OL! Stop creating things about me and trying to make me a bad person for the club because that's not what's happening!”

Guimaraes has been at Newcastle just under three months but has quickly become a fan favourite on Tyneside with four goals in seven starts for the club.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.