On Sunday Bruno Guimaraes became the first Newcastle United captain to win a major trophy at Wembley Stadium since 1955.

Guimaraes led The Magpies to a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening with goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helping secure the historic win. In the Brazilian’s first season as captain of Newcastle he has lifted a trophy in the fastest time possible, though the wait for Newcastle and the supporters was a whole lot longer.

Guimaraes’ midfield display was key to the victory alongside Joelinton and Sandro Tonali against Liverpool. Previously, Guimaraes and Tonali were criticised for not being able to play and function effectively in the same starting line-up.

But if the past few months hadn’t already proved that the pair could work well together, Sunday most certainly did.

And Guimaraes was quick to hit back at such critics when he took to social media to post an image of himself and Tonali celebrating the cup win along with the caption: “They can not only play together but also win titles! Love it, brother @SandroTonali.”

While it’s Guimaraes’ first full season as captain, it’s also Tonali’s first full season playing for Newcastle after his 10 month betting ban last campaign. The Italian returned to action in the Carabao Cup second round win on penalties against Nottingham Forest back in August.

His two goals in the quarter-final against Brentford back in December were also crucial in securing Newcastle’s progress en route to the trophy win.

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win

Following Sunday’s victory, Guimaraes told Sky Sports: “It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

"I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

"This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today."