Bruno Guimaraes injury blow as Newcastle United midfielder leaves pitch in tears

Bruno Guimaraes has suffered an ankle injury in this afternoon’s game against Fulham.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Newcastle United midfielder played on after having ankle strapped during the first half at St James’s Park.

However, Guimaraes looked to be in some discomfort, and left the pitch in tears at the break.

Guimaraes – who was consoled by Joelinton as he headed for the tunnel – has been replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin for the second half.

The game was goalless at the half-time interval.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes leaves the pitch in tears.
