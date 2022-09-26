Bruno Guimaraes injury worry for Newcastle United following Alexander Isak and Chris Wood blows

Guimaraes – who made his comeback from a hamstring problem before the international break – didn’t play in Friday's friendly against Ghana after picking up a thigh injury.

And the midfielder – who took to Twitter after his withdrawal – will miss tomorrow night’s game against Tunisia in Paris. Guimaraes has returned to his club for treatment ahead of Saturday’s game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

“I may be afflicted, but never defeated,” tweeted Guimaraes. “I may even cry, I may even suffer. But tomorrow will come and my faith will be rewarded And my God does not fail, no!”

Guimaraes had suffered a hamstring injury in last month’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City. The 24-year-old came off the bench in the following game – a Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers – and then went on to miss three Premier League games.

"I was injured in the Man City game,” Guimaraes revealed. "I tried to play in the Tranmere game.

"When I needed to run, I felt it a lot. For me I thought I was just tired and I didn't know I was even injured. After the Tranmere game, I spoke to the doctor and I wanted a scan. When we saw the scan we thought it (the injury) was small but it was big.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The latest injury will be a big concern to Eddie Howe given the importance of Guimaraes to his team.

Howe spoke about Guimaraes after the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. United’s head coach said: “He’s a massive player for us. I thought he did very well when you consider he’d had minimal training time with us, only two days.

"I planned to play him for 60 minutes. I played him a little bit longer, because I wanted to keep him on the pitch. But then I had to sort of have a word with myself, and try and protect him, and get him off.”

Sweden’s Alexander Isak and New Zealand’s Chris Wood have also suffered injuries over the international break.