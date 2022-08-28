Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow
Bruno Guimaraes is out of this afternoon’s game against Wolvehampton Wanderers a Molineux.
Guimaraes is not in the Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad for the Premier League game.
And new signing Alexander Isak is not involved, despite travelling to Molineux with the squad, as he is still waiting for international clearance.
Manchester United target Martin Dubravka is also not involved.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson.