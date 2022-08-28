News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow

Bruno Guimaraes is out of this afternoon’s game against Wolvehampton Wanderers a Molineux.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 1:14 pm

Guimaraes is not in the Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad for the Premier League game.

And new signing Alexander Isak is not involved, despite travelling to Molineux with the squad, as he is still waiting for international clearance.

Manchester United target Martin Dubravka is also not involved.

Most Popular

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
MolineuxEddie HoweManchester UnitedPremier League