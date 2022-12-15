Bruno Guimaraes issues four-word Newcastle United return update after Brazil World Cup exit
Bruno Guimaraes is back at Newcastle United following his spell at the World Cup representing Brazil in Qatar.
The 25-year-old midfielder didn’t start a match for Brazil as they were knocked out by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-final but did come off the bench in the group stage matches against Cameroon and Switzerland. With Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier already returning to the club following their World Cup exploits with England, Guimaraes confirmed his place back at Darsley Park with a quick message.
Guimaraes posted a photo of his Newcastle training kit on Instagram along with the caption: “Back to my team.”
The midfielder’s prompt return to training after the World Cup is a welcome one with Newcastle back in competitive action against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off). It’s unclear whether Guimaraes will be selected to feature in that match though he is expected to be involved for the Premier League Boxing Day clash at Leicester City (3pm kick-off).