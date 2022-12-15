The 25-year-old midfielder didn’t start a match for Brazil as they were knocked out by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-final but did come off the bench in the group stage matches against Cameroon and Switzerland. With Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier already returning to the club following their World Cup exploits with England, Guimaraes confirmed his place back at Darsley Park with a quick message.

Guimaraes posted a photo of his Newcastle training kit on Instagram along with the caption: “Back to my team.”

Brazil's midfielder #17 Bruno Guimaraes reacts to their defeat on the pitch after during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)