Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals confirm takeover ahead of St James’s Park visit

Newcastle United’s next competitive opponents, AFC Bournemouth, are now under new ownership after it was confirmed Maxim Demin sold his 100% stake in the club to Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club. Bournemouth will travel to face Newcastle at St James’s Park in the Carabao Cup last-16 on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Bournemouth’s takeover process has been ongoing over the past few months with the deal initially agreed in September. On December 13, Foley’s takeover was ratified by the Premier League.

The American businessman has a rich background in sports having founded the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights – the first major league sports team in Las Vegas.

American businessman, Bill Foley looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A Bournemouth club statement read: “Bill and his partners are committed to providing the investment to sustain and build upon AFC Bournemouth’s recent accomplishments, which includes returning to the Premier League in 2022/23, where the Cherries have spent six of the last eight seasons.

“Bill is committed to increased investment in AFC Bournemouth’s first team as well as the academy and fan experience at Vitality Stadium, on top of immediately beginning construction of a state-of-the-art training centre and increasing financial commitment to the AFC Bournemouth women’s team and girls’ teams.”

Bournemouth’s new chairman is reportedly worth around £1billion and is not expected to be in attendance for next week’s cup match at St James’s Park but will be at The Vitality Stadium for The Cherries' next home match against Crystal Palace on December 31.

Foley said: “I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team.

“We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”

Foley’s takeover marks the end of Demin’s 11 year tenure at Bournemouth, which oversaw the club’s dramatic rise from League One to the Premier League in under five seasons.