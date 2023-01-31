Bruno Guimaraes issues Newcastle United transfer message

The midfielder yesterday posted a message on social media on the anniversary of his arrival at the club from Olympique Lyonnais.

Guimaraes has been a revelation at Newcastle, and the 25-year-old says his decision to join the club has been one of the best he's made.

The Brazil international tweeted: “1 year of one of the best decisions of my life. Thanks to the club and fans for welcoming me and giving me everything I need to play at my best level. I hope to be able to live more years and write a history of achievements. We follow together @NUFC.”

Guimaraes – who has scored eight goals for the third-placed third-placed club – will face Southampton at St James’s Park tonight in the second leg of the Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton. United lead 1-0 from the first leg.