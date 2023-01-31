What to expect at Newcastle United on transfer deadline day as Eddie Howe seeks two late signings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe yesterday indicated that a loan would be the most likely outcome.

“We’ll see what we can do in the market to try and bring a player in,” said United’s head coach. "There’s no guarantee in that, as I’ve said with other transfers. We’ll try, and we’ll see what we can do, but, in terms of permanent signings, that would be very difficult.

"We’ll look for, potentially, a loan situation, but it’s got to be the right player.”

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, 24, has been mooted as a potential target for the club, which has long admired Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Newcastle will also confirm the signing of right-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. The club have agreed a £3million fee for 21-year-old, who is understood to have undergone a medical ahead of the proposed move.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans at the St Mary's Stadium last week.

In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Karl Darlow will be allowed to join Hull City after tonight’s Carabao Cup final second leg against Southampton. The 32-year-old – who has made 100 appearances for United – is likely to be on the bench at St James’s Park.

Further senior outgoings are unlikely, and Howe yesterday ruled out a departure for winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

So the club, which signed winger Anthony Gordon from Everton over the weekend, still have work to do in the final hours of the window.