Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were in action for Brazil as they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Japan.

Bruno Guimaraes grabbed another assist for Brazil before watching a Japan comeback from the bench as his national team lost 3-2 in Tokyo.

Guimaraes started and grabbed his second assist in as many games for Brazil to set up Paulo Henrique for the opening goal of the match. Gabriel Martinelli then made it 2-0 heading in at half-time.

Former Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino pulled a goal back for the hosts shortly after the restart before Guimaraes was replaced by his Newcastle United teammate Joelinton before the hour mark.

Within 15 minutes of Joelinton’s introduction, Brazil found themselves 3-2 down following goals from Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda. After the quick turnaround, Japan were able to hold on for a famous friendly win.

For Brazil, it marked a second defeat in six matches under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. Brazil have already qualified for next summer’s 2026 World Cup in North America with Guimaraes a regular starter in the side and likely to be part of the squad.

But it is a different story for Joelinton, who was limited to just over half an hour of football in the Far East. And in his time on the pitch, Brazil suffered a second-half collapse in Tokyo.

Guimaraes was named as an ‘indisputable’ player by Ancelotti in his Brazil side and has featured in all six matches under the Italian so far.

In Globo Esporte’s player ratings from the defeat to Japan, Guimaraes’ impressive assist was highlighted as he scored a 7.5/10 rating - the highest of any Brazil player.

Globo wrote: “Another good performance from the midfielder, who is gaining prominence for the national team. Just as he did against South Korea, he provided a beautiful assist for the first goal. He was also important in marking, with interceptions.

“He came off early in the second half, in the first round of substitutions, and the team felt his absence.”

But the Brazilian media were more critical of Joelinton, who was handed 5.5/10 rating.

Globo wrote: “He had the best chance in the 22nd minute [of the second half], after a good triangulation with [Matheus] Cunha and Rodrygo, but he was off balance and finished poorly. He also had a weak shot from outside the box in stoppage time.”

Quick turnaround for Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton

Guimaraes and Joelinton will now make the 9,000-mile journey back to Newcastle in preparation for Saturday’s return to Premier League action away to Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off).

The Brazilian pair will be hoping for a smoother return journey compared to their flight out which was forced to turn around after two plane windows broke.

As Newcastle captain, Guimaraes is likely to start at the Amex Stadium having started 71 of Newcastle’s last 72 Premier League matches. Joelinton is also a likely starter in Eddie Howe’s side, but the potential return of Jacob Ramsey from injury provides added midfield competition.