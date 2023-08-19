News you can trust since 1849
£80m Newcastle United duo part of ‘special’ announcement as West Ham star suffers major blow

Newcastle United duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have been called up to the Brazil squad once again for the World Cup qualifiers next month.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST- 2 min read

Brazil will take on Bolivia and Peru during the September international break and will be boosted by the two Newcastle stars. Joelinton is in line to make his first competitive appearance for Brazil after scoring on his debut in the 4-1 friendly win over Guinea earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old earned his second cap in a 4-2 defeat to Senegal in Portugal three days later.

While Joelinton is only just getting his first taste of senior international football, his Magpies team-mate Guimaraes is more seasoned on the international stage having represented Brazil at last winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

The former Lyon midfielder has been capped by his country 12 times, scoring once.

Following the call-up, Joelinton posted on Instagram: “Happy and proud for this opportunity to wear the shirt of the Brazilian national team.”

Guimaraes responded to Joelinton’s post with ‘let’s go brother’ before posting himself: “On to another one.

“The pleasure, the honour and the feeling are the same from the first convocation. Always special.”

Guimaraes’ former Lyon team-mate and close friend Lucas Paqueta has been omitted from the Brazil squad amid an FA investigation regarding potential betting breaches.

The Brazil squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

