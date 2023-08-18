After scoring against Aston Villa last Saturday, Tonali was photographed by supporters at The Job Bulman Wetherspoons in Gosforth on Monday.

Fans even posted a mock table reservation under the name ‘Tonali’ to accompany the viral social media post. The £52million midfielder had been walking his dog with girlfriend Juliette Pastore through Gosforth when they just so happened to be passing the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the specific details of the midfielder’s visit remain open to interpretation, it has certainly captured the imagination of Newcastle supporters while also making its way into the dressing room.

When asked about Tonali’s visit to Wetherspoons via SPORTbible on TikTok, fellow Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes laughed before stating he had ‘no idea’ how it happened.

And United boss Eddie Howe was quizzed on the Italian’s visit to the pub ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City (8pm kick-off).

“I’m not sure he was in there for team morale, I think he was in there for something to eat!” Howe laughed during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. “A very innocent situation but obviously picked up by you guys.

“I did hear about it but he’s settled in really well and has some really good friendships and relationships, which is important. When you go into a new dressing room you want to find people who you can identify with and get along with and that helps settle you on the pitch.”