Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Bruno Guimaraes has attracted interest from Manchester City and Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are reportedly the ‘most likely’ club to trigger Bruno Guimaraes’ £100million Newcastle United release clause.

Guimaraes has a release clause that runs until the end of June that leaves his future at Newcastle somewhat uncertain despite the player not actively looking to leave St James’ Park. Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While PSG have since distanced themselves from a summer move, Manchester City and Arsenal retain an active interest in the 26-year-old.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Manchester City are considering triggering Guimaraes’ release clause and have made contact with the player’s representatives. The Premier League champions are stated as the ‘most likely’ destination for Guimaraes should he leave Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes in Australia with Newcastle United.

Arsenal would consider a move for Guimaraes but not for £100million having previously spent around that amount on Declan Rice from West Ham United last summer.

Jacobs adds Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal have discussed triggering the clause which would make Guimaraes the 10th most expensive player of all time. But the midfielder is happy at Newcastle and would not leave to join a Saudi Arabian club at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad