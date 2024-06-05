Two clubs consider triggering Bruno Guimaraes £100m Newcastle United release clause amid Arsenal interest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester City are reportedly the ‘most likely’ club to trigger Bruno Guimaraes’ £100million Newcastle United release clause.
Guimaraes has a release clause that runs until the end of June that leaves his future at Newcastle somewhat uncertain despite the player not actively looking to leave St James’ Park. Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian.
While PSG have since distanced themselves from a summer move, Manchester City and Arsenal retain an active interest in the 26-year-old.
According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Manchester City are considering triggering Guimaraes’ release clause and have made contact with the player’s representatives. The Premier League champions are stated as the ‘most likely’ destination for Guimaraes should he leave Newcastle.
Arsenal would consider a move for Guimaraes but not for £100million having previously spent around that amount on Declan Rice from West Ham United last summer.
Jacobs adds Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal have discussed triggering the clause which would make Guimaraes the 10th most expensive player of all time. But the midfielder is happy at Newcastle and would not leave to join a Saudi Arabian club at this stage.
Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40million in 2022 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals. The Magpies’ failure to secure European qualification despite finishing seventh in the Premier League in 2023-24 will come as a blow to their ability to attract and potentially keep hold of key players heading into the summer transfer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.