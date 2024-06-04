Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s five-year deal with Adidas is set to officially begin this week and is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per season.

Newcastle United have announced a ‘multi-year deal’ with JD to become the club’s ‘Official Sports Retail Partner’ ahead of the 2024-25 Adidas kit launch.

Newcastle’s new home shirt will go on sale at the club shop and JD stores on June 7. JD will also stock Newcastle training gear and other ‘exciting ranges’ in selected UK and European stores.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The club have recently launched its own in-house retail business after agreeing an early exit from the partnership with Castore.

Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “We know that being able to wear kit, and other club-branded products, is so important to our supporters. It adds to that strong sense of connection that we want every fan to feel with the club.

“We are delighted to team up with JD to give supporters incredible access to Newcastle United’s much-awaited Adidas replica kits and ranges.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the club as we reunite with Adidas. We are assembling a world-class retail line-up by partnering with JD to complement our own in-house retail business and the offering in Adidas’ own stores.

“Our fans in the UK and across Europe will undoubtedly benefit from JD’s extensive, and premium, high-street and online presence, where they will be able to buy the Club’s exciting Adidas ranges alongside JD’s broader premium sports apparel and footwear offering.”

The deal also comes as a major blow to former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, who had previously sold club shirts as part of the deal with Castore. Sports Direct or any Frasers Group store will not be able to sell replica Newcastle shirts for the 2024-25 season after losing a Court of Appeal case.

Ashley sold Newcastle to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media for around £310million in October 2021. The club has since progressed competitively, reaching a first cup final since 1999 and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.