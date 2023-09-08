Watch more videos on Shots!

The midfielder has been in contract talks with Newcastle since the back end of the 2022-23 season where it was thought an agreement was close to being reached before being put on hold until after the summer transfer window.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed The Magpies have made significant progress in negotiating a new deal for Guimaraes, which is ‘on the verge of being completed’.

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2026 but Newcastle are hoping to tie the 25-year-old down to a longer deal.

Although Guimaraes has reiterated his desire to remain at United, he did express some frustration regarding his contract situation as he said during the Premier League Summer Series: “There is no [contract] news. But the doubt is ongoing so, let’s see.”

Guimaraes previously admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga side looked to replace Casemiro.

And reports from Spain claimed Newcastle had rejected a £100million bid from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

During the transfer window, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the possibility of Guimaraes leaving the club.

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave,” said Howe during a press conference. “I feel we are protected enough.

“The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

“That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in, it is where the player feels his home is and I think he feels that his home is Newcastle.”

Howe added: “You can never tell what will happen in football, I can’t sit here and say clubs won’t be interested in Bruno - for me, he’s an outstanding player. But I see a player who is very committed to this football club.”

Guimaraes has scored 10 goals in 61 appearances for Newcastle since his arrival and played a key role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season.