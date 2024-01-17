Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were asked which Brazilians they would like to see at Newcastle United.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton admitted they would both like to play with Lucas Paqueta at Newcastle United.

Paqueta is Brazil team-mates with The Magpies duo and played alongside Guimaraes during their time at Lyon. Paqueta was linked with a move to Newcastle following Guimaraes' arrival but eventually signed for fellow Premier League side West Ham United for around £51million.

The 26-year-old has had a positive impact since he arrived at the London Stadium, scoring 10 goals in 67 appearances while also helping The Hammers claim the Europa Conference League trophy last season. Before his move to West Ham, Paqueta visited Tyneside and was even spotted wearing a Newcastle away shirt while having a kickabout in Guimaraes' back garden.

But 'agent Bruno' wasn't able to help Newcastle get a deal done as they distanced themselves from a move for Paqueta before West Ham swooped in.

Still, Guimaraes still hopes to reunite with his close friend at club level. When asked by That's Football' which Brazilian he would like to see Newcastle sign, the midfielder said: "Another Brazilian here? For me, I played with him in Lyon, I would say Lucas Paqueta. He's one of my best friends, I like him so I would say him."

Paqueta is contracted at West Ham until 2027 and has been linked to the likes of Manchester City while Newcastle's chances of signing the midfielder are slim.

Still, Joelinton agreed that he would like to see Paqueta at Newcastle in an ideal world, while also throwing a new name into the mix.

"Paqueta or Vinicius Jr, he's a lovely guy as well," he said.

But it was one of Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid team-mates, Jude Bellingham, that Guimaraes admitted 'would be amazing' to play alongside in midfield.

After it was joked how good a midfield featuring Guimaraes, Joelinton and Bellingham would be, Guimaraes responded: "It would be amazing. He can score, he can assist, he can do everything, he's a special player."

