The excitement for Newcastle United's upcoming 2024-25 kit deal with Adidas is growing.

Four Newcastle United players have been pictured wearing retro Adidas shirts ahead of the club's new five-year kit manufacturing deal.

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon were at Gateshead International Stadium to promote the launch of the new Adidas Predator 2024 boots. In doing so, the Magpies quartet wore retro 90s Newcastle Adidas shirts with the iconic Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor.

Guimaraes wore the 1997-99 home shirt, admitting he felt like 'Rob Lee and Alan Shearer' while Joelinton namechecked Tino Asprilla as he wore the 1997-98 away shirt. Gordon was also pictured wearing the 1999-00 home shirt while Sky Sports captured Alexander Isak in the 1998-99 away shirt.

Newcastle supporters were quick to share the images on social media with Newcastle Fans TV sharing a screenshot of the That's Football interview with Guimaraes and Joelinton with the caption: "Hang it in the Louvre."

Meanwhile, The Players' Tribune shared an image of Gordon in the stands at the International Stadium with the caption: "No time like the past."

The emerging images have fuelled excitement for Newcastle's upcoming kit deal amongst supporters. Newcastle’s current deal with kit manufacturers Castore will end following the 2023-24 campaign. The Magpies are set to join Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus in receiving an 'elite' package from Adidas, including bespoke kit designs, authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season on an initial five-year deal. The German sportswear company have produced some of The Magpies’ most iconic Premier League kits.

The Adidas kit deal was initially leaked during the 'We are Newcastle United' documentary, where Magpies legend Alan Shearer narrated: “The club meet with Adidas to strike the biggest deal in the history of the club. One which would be worth hundreds of millions over an initial five-year period.”

In episode four, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”