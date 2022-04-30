Naby Keita’s 19th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides as United’s six game winning streak at home came to an end.

And Guimaraes, who has made a huge impact following his £33.3million arrival at Newcastle in January, couldn’t fault his side’s effort in the match although there was a gulf in quality between the two sides.

"It was a difficult game, we know Liverpool are on another level but we tried our best,” he said. "In my opinion we expected a lot more. We did not play well with the ball, it was difficult. What I can say to you was that Liverpool were on another level.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is challenged by James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"We have to work to get to that level. We have to work more and try to play with more of the ball.

"We have to try to work with the space and get in behind, we didn't do it. We did not deserve the win today – that is what is clear to me.

"We still have confidence. Today was difficult but we tried to have the opportunities. In the first half we expected more. In the second half we tried more but it was difficult."

Guimaraes had an opportunity to equalise late in the game from the edge of the penalty area but his effort was comfortably saved by Alisson.

“I tried my best [with the shot],” he told The Gazette. “I don’t have the words because my English is still short – but we need more.”

