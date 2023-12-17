'Always' - Bruno Guimaraes makes Newcastle United demand after 3-0 win v Fulham

Bruno Guimaraes took to social media to react to Newcastle United's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park.

Bruno Guimaraes was 'very happy' there was no Champions League hangover for Newcastle United as they beat Fulham 3-0 at St James' Park.

After an eventful but goalless first half which saw Newcastle lose Fabian Schar and Joelinton to injury and Fulham have Raul Jiminez sent off, Newcastle took the lead through Lewis Miley just before the hour mark. Guimaraes played a key role in the goal to set-up the 17-year-old with a tenacious run.

Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 shortly after before Guimaraes grabbed set-up Dan Burn in the closing stages. The win ended a run of three straight defeats for The Magpies and saw them bounce back from Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan which saw them exit the Champions League.

Lewis Miley of Newcastle United (R) celebrates with teammate Bruno Guimaraes after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on December 16, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After the match, Guimaraes took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the win.

He posted: "We knew that today would be a very important game for us, after everything that happened in the middle of the week! Very happy to be back on the paths of victories!

"Thank you for the immense support today. We have a lot ahead of us and we need our fans to play with us. Always Newcastle."

The win was Newcastle's seventh in a row in the Premier League at St James' Park and took the side above Manchester United and into sixth in the table. Man United face Liverpool on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).